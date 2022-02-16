Function X (FX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.94 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $277.51 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,977.87 or 1.00029156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00067087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00027171 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00389802 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.