Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $164,277.75 and approximately $695.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07109679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,949.81 or 0.99794678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00050419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,237,769 coins and its circulating supply is 934,514 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

