Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) vs. Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Financial Review

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fusion Fuel Green and Thermon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thermon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fusion Fuel Green presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Thermon Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.17%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Thermon Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Thermon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Thermon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A Thermon Group $276.18 million 2.10 $1.16 million $0.20 87.15

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Thermon Group 2.21% 4.54% 2.76%

Summary

Thermon Group beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

