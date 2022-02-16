Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 41,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,360. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

