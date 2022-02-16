FY2022 EPS Estimates for Unilever PLC Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Unilever in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,822,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $33,484,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

