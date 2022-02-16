FY2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Boosted by KeyCorp

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will earn $12.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

WSO opened at $262.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.61 and a 200-day moving average of $288.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Watsco by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 413.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 805.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

