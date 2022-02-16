FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZION. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

ZION stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,196 shares of company stock worth $1,417,787 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

