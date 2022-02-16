Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth $3,137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gaia by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAIA opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Gaia has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

