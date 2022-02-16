Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galecto by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

GLTO stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

