GAMEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.39 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.50 or 0.07039830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,743.25 or 1.00422388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.