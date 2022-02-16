Gameswap (GSWAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157,804.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $14.21 million and $157,804.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

