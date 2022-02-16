Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.17.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
GRMN opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $178.80.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.
