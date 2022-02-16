Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Garmin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.900-$5.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $147.94. Garmin has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Garmin stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

