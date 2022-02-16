Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Garmin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.900-$5.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.90 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $147.94. Garmin has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $178.80.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Garmin stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.