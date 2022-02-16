Garry Charny Acquires 10,000 Shares of Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) insider Garry Charny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.95 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,450.00 ($21,035.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Centuria Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Centuria Capital Group’s payout ratio is 234.04%.

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, Co-Investments, and Corporate. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

