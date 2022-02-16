Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,686 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

NYSE:IT opened at $296.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average of $310.12. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,645. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

