Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Gartner worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.36. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,020. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,645 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

