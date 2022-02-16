GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.45

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.84. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 216,032 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $190.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

