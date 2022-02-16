Gather (GTH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $334,879.00

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $334,879.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00105848 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.