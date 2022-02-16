GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.62

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.62 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 4841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.29.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GATX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in GATX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

