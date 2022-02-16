Gems 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $40,260.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 85.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Gems has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $469,399.59 and $40,260.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105618 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

