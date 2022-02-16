General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,610,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 29,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

General Motors stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,973. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

