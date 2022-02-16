Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.57% of Gentherm worth $96,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Gentherm by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

