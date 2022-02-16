Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 107,988 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Oceaneering International worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

