Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Camping World worth $26,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Camping World by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.