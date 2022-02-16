Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Amundi bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.