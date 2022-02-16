Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,067 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Encore Capital Group worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $223,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

