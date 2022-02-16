Getty Realty (GTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GTY opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.