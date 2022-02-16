GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 128,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,416,990 shares.The stock last traded at $29.03 and had previously closed at $29.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.