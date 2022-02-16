Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$50.24 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$32.99 and a 12-month high of C$55.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The company has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

