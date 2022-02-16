Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $88.00 to $84.00.

2/3/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00.

2/2/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

GILD stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,272,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,290,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,509,000 after buying an additional 220,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

