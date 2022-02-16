Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,218. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

