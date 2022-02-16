Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,404.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 289,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Glencore has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

