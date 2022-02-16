Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 450 to GBX 500. The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 331732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,404.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

