Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 7.6%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.45. Approximately 46,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,303,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

