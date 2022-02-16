Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,892 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $55,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 450,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.