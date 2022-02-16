Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global SPAC Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,441. Global SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLSPT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,814,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.
