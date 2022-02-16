Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GNOM traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 60,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,803. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

