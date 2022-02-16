Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
GNOM traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 60,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,803. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
