Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

