GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $150,367.48 and approximately $262.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

