GokuMarket Credit Market Cap Hits $519,937.94 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $519,937.94 and $1,698.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00291946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002494 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.