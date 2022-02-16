Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Shares Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFX opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

