Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $227,238.30 and approximately $74,355.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.79 or 0.07128293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.22 or 1.00043601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.