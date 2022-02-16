Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 274,151 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Sutro Biopharma worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.