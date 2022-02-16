Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Vaxcyte worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

PCVX stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.56. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $76,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,700 shares of company stock worth $871,168 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

