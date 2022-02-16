Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Surgery Partners worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after acquiring an additional 73,055 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

SGRY stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

