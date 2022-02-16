Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,738 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of InMode worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

