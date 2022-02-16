Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

