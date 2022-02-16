Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,130,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Northwest Bancshares worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

