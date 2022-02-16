Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Rite Aid worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700,049 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $6,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

