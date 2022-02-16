Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of OptimizeRx worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $864.16 million, a PE ratio of 347.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.